Niece praises 999 crews after elderly aunt gets stuck in car in Beckley

A Rye woman has praised the emergency services for coming to the rescue of her elderly aunt, who managed to get stuck under a car seat for almost two hours.

The 80-year-old’s ordeal began when her niece, Stephanie Dunk, tried to drop her off at her home in Hobbs Lane, Beckley, at 3.45pm on Easter Monday (April 17).

When she tried to get out of the two-door Mini Cooper from the back seat, pensioner Kath managed to get her leg wedged under the driver’s seat.

Her leg had become trapped above the knee.

Stephanie, who also had her elderly mother in the car, tried for 20 minutes to free her stricken aunt, but to no avail.

Stephanie said: “She was in a lot of pain, she was shaking and really cold.

“Somebody came out of one of the houses and said she was a nurse.

“She said ‘don’t move her, get medical help’.”

Paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service and firefighters from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to the scene.

But despite the crews’ best efforts, Kath’s leg remained firmly stuck.

Stephanie said: “We had about three firemen in the back of the car trying to move her.

“It went on for a good hour.

“They were trying to decide whether to cut the car.

“But in the end the ambulance men said to give it one more go.

“They twisted her round so they could get her out that position.”

Finally, two hours after her ordeal began, Kath was freed from underneath the seat of the Mini and left in the care of the paramedics.

Stephanie said: “She was in the ambulance for about 45 minutes and they checked her over.

“She had high blood pressure and she was anxious not to go to hospital, so they said they would wait and check her blood pressure.

“There was no rush.

“They made her feel totally relaxed.”

Finally Kath’s blood pressure returned to normal and she was allowed to go home.

She was none the worse for her ordeal, although Stephanie said her aunt had bad back ache the following day.

Stephanie praised the emergency services for coming to Kath’s aid, saying: “They are under so much pressure and it’s just nice for them to get a thank you now and then for what they do.”

