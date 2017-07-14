Ninfield to party from today for annual carnival festival

The annual carnival festivities in Ninfield kick off from this evening (Friday, July 14).

Starting at 8pm in the marquee on the village’s recreation ground is the big barn dance where five-piece bluegrass and country band Alive and Pickin’, together with their caller, will be encouraging everyone to join in.

The theme for this year’s Ninfield Carnvial is Fads and Fashions Through the Ages.

Tomorrow (Saturday, July 15), sees the procession from noon, which will be led by Steve and Hugh Clifton with their steam engine, followed by the Ninfield Carnival Court, floats, walking parades, bands, music and skaters.

Trophies and prize-giving will then take place on the recreation ground.

People can also enter their pet into the dog show, join in rides on offer and take part in an inflatable course.

For younger visitors, there will also be children’s games, face painting, craft stalls, coconut shy and the Ninfield Village FC penalty shoot out.

Other attractions on Saturday include Furry Friends, archery, vintage cars from Bexhill 100 Motoring Club, a barbecue, bar, Ninfield Village Market marquee, and Scouts boot fair.

In the main marquee will be the debut Masterchef competition.

Sami Guard, from Ninfield Carnival Committee, said: “The Masterchef competition will be judged by our MP Huw Merriman.

“We’re so pleased he has agreed to come up to the event and take on this role.

“Huw is a keen and very well-thought of amateur chef and he recently won Gordon Ramsay’s Masterchef jacket at auction. He has pledged to wear the jacket while judging.”

At 3pm the It’s a Ninfield Knockout competition will take place in the arena, followed at 4pm by the Tug of War contest.

The Grand Raffle Draw will be held at 4.30pm with evening entertainment starting from 8pm in the marquee.

