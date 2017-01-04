No lonely Christmas Day with Rye charity shop’s event

A charity shop in Rye provided dinner and entertainment on Christmas Day for those who would have spent the day alone.

Rye Community Shop organised a three-course Christmas dinner with all the trimmings for 36 people who would have otherwise been by themselves on December 25.

Lonely senior citizens come together for Christmas Day courtesy of Rye Community Shop

Everyone was given a present delivered by a secret Santa and lunch was followed by a quiz and music, as well as watching the Queen’s speech, at the St Mary Centre.

Rye Community Shop’s Kate Sims thanked everyone who helped make the day such a success.

“Special mention must go to the fabulous chefs Jonathan Emson and Karen Honey from Hastings College, to Chris Emson and Janet Sherwood from WRVS and to all the other volunteers who helped to ensure that everyone felt welcome,” she said.

“Our thanks also must go to all those who made a financial contribution, supplied items for the free raffle and especially to JB Fruiters at Rye Harbour for donating the vegetables.

“A final but very special ‘thank you’ must go to the Secret Santa who had unexpectedly arrived overnight with a gift for everyone.”

The day started with a glass of sherry, followed by a fabulous feast of prawns or pate, Norfolk turkey with all the trimmings and traditional Christmas pudding.

Father Christmas had been and left everyone a chocolate effigy of himself as well as a gift under the tree.

There was a Christmas quiz and keyboard entertainment which was followed by the Queens speech being projected across the wall of the old Rye FE Centre.

Tea and coffee with mince pies and Christmas cake finished off a most enjoyable day for everyone involved.

“As Rye Community Shop is run by entirely by volunteers, 100 per cent of our profits are ploughed back into the community,” Ms Sims added.

“We would therefore like to thank everyone for their continued support which in turn enables us to undertake community initiatives such as this.”

