Northiam bonfire scuppers Storm Brian’s plot

Storm Brian may have been battering the UK with high winds and lashings of rain, but it did not dampen the spirits of stalwart Northiams and their annual bonfire extravaganza went ahead as planned.

The event, organised by Northiam Bonfire Society (NBS) was held on Saturday, October 21, and drew a large crowd.

Founded in 2012, the festivities commence with a torchlit procession, followed by the lighting of the bonfire fireworks, live music, bar and food.

NBS member Karen Ayling says with Brian whipping up a storm it was touch and go as to whether the event would go ahead.

“After a day when Storm Brian claimed the main gazebo, helpers were regularly soaked with torrential rain and every vehicle had to be helped onto the field with a tow from a tractor, Northiam Bonfire Society took the courageous decision to hold their 5th Anniversary Bonfire Procession on Saturday evening.

“After extensive safety checks and much studying of weather forecasts, Event Organiser Pete Sargent gave the go-ahead and the festivities were on.

“A reduced but enthusiastic crowd braved the squalls and were rewarded with a fantastic display, good beer and some lively music from the Elastic Band, with a street collection for Northiam Nursery.

“The guy competition was won by Owen Walker, and his guy topped the bonfire.

“It turned out to be another brillint Northiam Bonfire Society event!”