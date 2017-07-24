Off-road buggy stolen from Peasmarsh

Police are appealing for information after an off-road buggy was stolen from Peasmarsh last week.

The buggy - a blue-coloured electric Polaris - and its trailer were taken from an address in Wittersham Road at about 2.44pm last Thursday (July 20), police said.

Police say a dark green or blue Mercedes E-class estate (pictured) was seen driving on to the property, before leaving with the buggy and trailer a short time later.

If you have been offered an off-road vehicle fitting the description of the one stolen, or if you have any information about the incident, please report it on the Sussex Police website quoting serial 1123 of 20/07.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.