Clear your diary - the world might end tomorrow!

Clear your diaries folks - we have a big day tomorrow (Saturday, September 23), when all life as we know it may end.

A number of conspiracy theorists - including Christian numerologist David Meade - claims that a mysterious planet called ‘Nibiru’ will collide with Earth, killing everyone and devastating the planet, sometime this Saturday. And while we may be slightly sceptical about this theory, this seems like a good opportunity to look back on previous predictions of the apocalypse.