VIDEO - Astonishing never-seen-before World War Two photos

These astonishing never-seen-before photos snapped a year after VE Day show the apocalyptic devastation across post-war Germany.
The chilling images illustrate how the landscape was scarred with bomb craters and ruined buildings after major cities endured six years of Allied bombings.
n one poignant photograph taken in May 1946, a British soldier is seen stood looking over Hamburg, contemplating the country’s future.
