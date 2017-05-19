Want to go to Reading Festival? Entry is free for Oxfam volunteers

Fancy going to Reading to see rock superstars Kasabian, Muse and Eminem, but put off by the price of the event?

Then apply to be an Oxfam festival volunteer to get into one of the world’s best music festivals, bursting with the biggest names in the business, without buying a ticket

Apply here and www.oxfam.org.uk/get-involved/festivals.

Oxfam is looking for friendly people to staff Reading at Richfield Avenue, 25-27 August. Volunteers work three shifts at the event. Oxfam is paid by the festival’s organiser for volunteers’ time, raising essential money for the charity to carry out its work fighting poverty and suffering around the world.

Two lucky Oxfam volunteers at Reading will also win a pair of tickets to Latitude where The 1975, Mumford and Sons, and Fleet Foxes, plus many more of the world’s top musical artists are playing on 13-16 July at Henham Park, Southwold, Suffolk.

Oxfam festival volunteers have a unique experience, learn valuable new skills, make friends for life – and get to enjoy the festival without buying a ticket.

George Upcott, Oxfam’s Head of Festivals, said: “Being a volunteer at festivals is a music lover’s dream. You do three shifts at each event, and off duty you’re free to enjoy yourself like any other festival-goer.

“Oxfam volunteers also get special perks. They camp in a secure field with showers, loos, phone charging, a chill-out marquee, free tea and coffee and meals. We give everyone training including professional skills, like customer relations, which employers value in the real world.

“Best of all, everyone receives a warm welcome and meets a great bunch of like-minded individuals. Volunteering at a festival either as a campaigner, steward or in an on-site Oxfam shop is the perfect way to have a great time and help Oxfam fight poverty around the world.”

Volunteer steward Tamsin Harding, 26, first volunteered at Camp Bestival a few years ago. She went by herself but said: “I instantly made friends before I’d even set up my tent, and it’s remained that way ever since. The experience made me realise that I’m good at engaging with crowds and lifting the mood of tired festival-goers. It highlighted my administration and organisational skills, which I now use in my job working for a yearly arts fringe event.”

An Oxfam festival volunteer steward is there to keep people safe and provide information and advice to festival-goers. Typical jobs include welcoming visitors, checking tickets and wristbands, managing access to stages, and monitoring crowd levels. Our stewards become the face of the festival and look after all areas, including arenas, gates and campsites.

Other festival volunteers staff on-site Oxfam shops or talk about Oxfam campaigns like Stand as One with refugees.

All volunteers need to be aged 18 or over at the festival, and training is provided. Apply online here: www.oxfam.org.uk/festivals.

