Wetherspoons won’t charge your phone anymore

JD Wetherspoons has called time on a habit popular with many customers - asking staff to charge their mobile phones behind the bar.

The popular chain, with pubs across Sussex - famed for its curry club, fish Fridays and cut-price booze - has reportedly had enough of punters taking advantage of their hospitality by asking staff to juice up their mobiles at the bar.

And now they’re introducing a nationwide ban.

A Wetherspoon spokesman said: “The bar itself is busy and we do not want people’s phones there.

“We also do not want the hassle of phones being handed over the bar for charging.

“If people wish to charge their phone in the pub, then that would be up to the discretion of the manager.”

The statement implies that Wetherspoons would prefer if nobody charged their phone at the bar - but that specific pubs will decide for themselves.

Last week, Wetherspoons was accused of ripping off customers by charging twice as much at airport branches.

A Wetherspoon spokesman said: “There is a mark up between our high street pubs, mainly as a result in the difference between rent and rates.

“Airports are at the top end of the scale in respect of these costs.”