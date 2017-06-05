On the trail of elusive local master of dark arts Rollo

A writer is hoping that local people can shed light on a self-styled black magician and voodoo priest who once lived in Hastings.

Rollo Ahmed was a lecturer, author, yoga teacher and magician who was a friend of Dennis Wheatley, and an acquaintance of Aleister Crowley.

He lived for some time at Harpsichord House, between the Old Town and West Hill.

Author and library cataloguer Christopher Josiffe, wrote an article about Rollo for the Fortean Times and is now seeking more information on the enigmatic figure.

He said: “I am hoping to speak to anyone who may remember him, with a view to another article, or a possible biography. The problem, however, is that his time in Hastings was several decades ago; he is on record as living at Harpsichord House in 1954, and he died in 1958. So anyone who remembers him would now be quite elderly.

“Perhaps it’s more likely that descendants of his friends/associates would come forward, rather than the individuals themselves.

“However, Rollo Ahmed was black or mixed-race (he claimed to have had an Egyptian father and an Afro-Guyanese mother) so he might been a memorable figure in Hastings in the 1950s, not least because of his esoteric/occult interests, which he did not conceal.

I will be giving a talk on Rollo Ahmed on August 10 in London, but I hope to do so in Hastings as well, if I can find an appropriate venue.”

Rollo used an upper room at Harpsichord House as a magical temple and used to receive visitors attired in a hooded purple robe, his face covered by a mask.

If you can help email Christopher at gef_investigation@hotmail.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.