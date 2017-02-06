Could you help showcase our history?

Battle and District Historical Society

The Society’s next talk is on ‘How a Deep Sea Diver Saved Winchester Cathedral’ by Dr John Crook at 7.30 pm on Thursday 16 February in the Wynne Room, Battle Memorial Hall. All welcome; non-members £4 on the door. To join the Society, contact the Membership Secretary by emailing bdhs66@yahoo.co.uk or come along on the night.

Battle Museum

Conservation work and preparations for next season are still ongoing (see photo). We are looking forward to the arrival of the new case at the end of the month which will house the forthcoming ‘Medicine in Battle’ exhibition.

Don’t forget that we are also looking for additional volunteers to help as guides next season, as well as other roles behind the scenes. Do you have a few hours a week to spare? If you are interested in finding out more about opportunities, please contact Margaret Emeleus on 01424 772058.

Battle’s own Astronomer

We have mentioned Edmund Langdon in a previous article. He wrote a treatise plotting the movement of the planets, which is signed and dated 10 December 1610 ‘from Battel’. The work is 144 pages long, mostly comprised of charts plotting the planets, but with an explanatory notes, including describing his use of a ‘planetial glass’ ie an early telescope. Further research has shown that he was in fact one of the doctors of the time who used astrology to help guide diagnosis and treatment of his patients. Simon Forman was a leading exponent of the time and had a number of followers, including Richard Napier. Langdon’s treatise somehow found its way to the collection of Richard Napier, and it was his great-nephew who sold the collection to Elias Ashmole; and Ashmole of course gave his collection which is now in the Bodleian Library at Oxford University.

We have yet to find out more about Langdon’s connection to Battle - but we will keep looking!