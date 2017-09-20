Signs of the Times

It is a pleasant sunny August day. This is a perfect opportunity to seek out a story in Battle during the busy tourist months. As I enter House of Cards I notice that there is a chalk board outside listing all the good reasons why I should give my patronage to their business. At the bottom of the board is written “Air Conditioning” – very attractive on a hot summer’s day. Alas the shop door is propped open, negating the effect of any air conditioning unit that may be running. I suspect it is busted. However it starts me wondering if there is a story to be found spotting ambiguities in the signs up and down Battle High Street.

First on my list is Battle Deli. They have a mass of chalkboards detailing their latest offerings, but I am most taken by “Rear seating”. This suggests sitting as we know it is a recent innovation. Perhaps previous seating was only for those prepared to do a headstand on it?

Next is William Hill. The front of the shop is bedecked with “shop closed” posters, although I am drawn to one of their strap lines which says “When the fun stops, stop”. I assume it did, so they did – hence the closure.

Further up the road I notice the sign above the recently closed Battle Book Shop heralds the return of “White Sails”. It is fitting that a sign in the window says “Sale”, but is it exclusive to white goods?

Crossing the road I come to Battle Café and Fish Bar where yet another chalkboard announces “OAP Fish and Chips”. I generally prefer my fish to be less world weary. Perhaps with all the over-fishing of North Sea fish stocks, all the younger ones have been taken.

Walking to the bottom of the High Street I am sad to find that Mrs Burton has encountered marital problems, with her café now renamed “Burtons”. Her next-door neighbour has also undergone a rebrand, with the Pilgrim’s Rest café being renamed “The Nook”. I’m not sure of the rationale behind the change, but I suppose it is preferable to “The Cranny”.

Not to be outdone, “The Lounge” is reopening as “The Lavender Tea Room”. The painters have been in and the whole façade radiates a glorious lavender glow. Hopefully they will offer less flowery flavours of tea also.

Well August is the silly season when it comes to finding a good news story – even in sleepy Battle. At least when looking for signs of local news I’m never going to be far from home and a nice, free cuppa. Chin-chin.