The Christmas spirit is with us all year

It’s been a memorable and eventful year but now, at Christmastime, we can pause and take stock. We can reflect on the last twelve months and look ahead to the opportunities that 2017 will bring.

More than this, we can take comfort in the essential and steadfast parts of our lives: our family, friends and loved ones. By now you may be making the journey home and looking forward to placing under the Christmas tree the presents which are in your suitcase or on the back seat of your car. Or, that frantic last minute dash on the final shopping day before Christmas may be the lifeline you’re desperately in need of, particularly if the internet order hasn’t arrived!

Whichever is the case, it is the giving of a well-bought gift and that spirit of kindness and generosity which makes Christmas such a special time of year.

As your MP, I have been fortunate to witness some fantastic examples of this selflessness and generosity, such as the outstanding support given to local charities including the Sara Lee Trust and St. Michael’s Hospice. The latter benefiting from the spectacular Blacklands Winter Wonderland – the amazing work of Paul and Rosina Brockington – which I was delighted to visit this year. And, as a patron, I have also seen firsthand the wonderful backing the Rye Community Shop offers to local organisations.

Our community spirit is something I have noticed most as I have met local people and travelled around Hastings and Rye as your MP over the last six years. One thing I know is that while Christmas may be the time of year when we celebrate acts of kindness, we can see it in action all year round.