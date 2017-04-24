The Pirate King - Preparing to do Battle

An audition can go one of two ways. You can give of your best, the panel are gushing in their appreciation and you are given the part. Alternatively - you don’t, they don’t and you are not. It is all about how those three negatives play out.

So it was, as I prepared for my audition for the part of ‘The Pirate King’ in Battle Light Opera Group’s May 4th - 6th production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s ‘Pirates of Penzance’. No longer would I be a mere spear carrier. No I was going to be a principle, with his face and biography printed on the program for all to admire.

The Pirates of Penzanze SUS-170424-090450001

The Pirate King part was described as “baritone, athletic, handsome, with a playing age of 40.” Baritone – fine. Athletic and handsome - hmmm? 40 plus - substantially so! Whilst excesses of the other three attributes were likely to be beneficial, advancing years were definitely not.

It is at moments like these that a confident member of the male gender realises why maturing women spend hours on their make-up, colouring their hair or turning to surgical enhancement. Not to do so is to walk around with a large badge saying “Old fart – not to be taken seriously”.

As I stared into the bathroom mirror I could see a face returning my gaze that was becoming more prune-like every day. Then I considered my facial hair. Ten minutes of razor work left me with a neat little goatee. Giving me something between rough pirate and 19th Century nobility. Perfect, with one caveat – my beard was grey.

The solution was obvious, colour. Searching the bathroom cabinet my eye alighted upon what looked like a felt tip pen. Taking the object down, I unscrewed the top, allowing me to draw out a long black brush – mascara. I had the solution (in both senses of the word). If this stuff works on eye lashes, why not on a beard? I’d just need a bit more. Well most of a tube, as it turned out.

The transformation was immediate. 20 years came tumbling off my face. Looking back at me from the mirror was myself in 1996. Astonishing! I had discovered the secret of eternal youth and it came from a small magic bottle, a deep well that I could draw upon as often as I liked. What devious creatures these women can be. Their illusion of youth represents the greatest physical transformation since Lazarus.

With my newfound youth I felt ready to strut my stuff. Fortified with confidence I would sweep all before me. I even tried unbuttoning my shirt to the navel, to encapsulate the devil may care demeanour of a Pirate King. Then I thought better of it and settled for the allure of a single carelessly undone button. Audition? Bring it on!

(to be continued)