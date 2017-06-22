Outstanding Young Person award for fundraising teen

A teenager who has raised more than £2,000 for charity has been named the Outstanding Young Person of the Month.

Thirteen-year-old Connie Baker has produced homemade jewellery to sell and undertaken fun runs and a bike ride from Hastings to Icklesham to benefit both St Michael’s Hospice and Cancer Research UK.

Connie lives in Rye and attends Rye College. Her parents, Claire and David, nominated her for the award, and said: “Connie lost both her beloved grandma and uncle to cancer five years ago and since then she has thought up and carried out her own charity events.

“In May, she ran with her dad from our house in Hastings to her grandad, Derrick Baker’s home in Icklesham, raising nearly £1,000.

“Her grandad has also raised money for Breast Cancer Research, St Michael’s Hospice and MacMillan nurses, as well as the local church in Icklesham.

“Connie is obviously taking after him and we are so proud of her positive and productive approach.”

The Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award is sponsored by Sussex Coast College Hastings and the Hastings Observer Series.

The award is presented to someone aged 18 and under who has excelled in some way.

This could be in sport, their academic studies, or if they have performed an important role on a voluntary basis in their own home or the wider community.

Ashley Chapman, the marketing and communications executive at Sussex Coast College Hastings, said: “Connie’s fundraising efforts are fantastic.

“She has taken her grief and turned it into something positive by raising money to help others. I’m sure St Michael’s Hospice and Cancer Research were both delighted to receive Connie’s contributions.”

As part of her award, Connie will receive a complimentary meal for two and a £100 donation will be made to Cancer Research UK.

To nominate someone for the Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award, please email jenny@cobbpr.com with details of who you are nominating and the reasons why.

