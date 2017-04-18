Performance inspired by Kosovo war

Winchelsea Singers’ Spring Concert will be performed at St Thomas’ Church, Winchelsea next Saturday, April 29 at 7pm.

The choir, accompanied by Nigel Howard on piano, will be performing Karl Jenkins’ ‘The Armed Man, a Mass for Peace’. Music Director, Duncan Reid says it is a poignant composition. “Its inspired by the Kosovo war, and a masterpiece of music declaring the futility of war and man’s continual aggression,” he said. “Sadly, it is still relevant in today’s world of conflicts.”

The programme includes the rousing chorus of the ‘Hebrew Slaves’, spiritual favourites ‘Joshua fit de battle ob Jerico’, and Swing Low Sweet Chariot’. Soloist, Michael White, will sing ‘Ol’ Man River’ and Grace Constable sings, amongst others, solo in the Armed Man. Duncan added: “It’s a superb programme with lots of different genres to hopefully please everyone.”

Tickets £10.00 on the door.