Petition calling for an end to the parking free-for-all

A petition demanding the introduction of Civil Parking Enforcement (CPE) in Battle has been handed in to Rother District Council.

The petition has ben signed by residents, traders and visitors to the town with those behind the petition delivering the strong message to the local authority – doing nothing is not an option.

Cllr Kevin Dixon, Liberal Democrat Rother District councillor for Battle, said: “Our petition for Civil Parking Enforcement is a part of a campaign to raise the awareness with both Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council of the dangerous situations found in Battle every day of the week.

“The lack of parking enforcement by Sussex Police, who currently has the responsibility, has led to a free for all and blatant disregard for any regulations.

“Rother and Wealden are the last of just a handful of councils in the country who have not asked for CPE in their districts.

“Elsewhere in the country, county and unitary councils have taken over the enforcement, and regulation of on-street parking and can introduce whatever methods they choose to regulate parking for the benefit of business and the community.

Examples locally of CPE are found in Hastings, Eastbourne, Lewes District and Tunbridge Wells, and CPE does not necessarily mean parking charges on the streets.

“Tunbridge Wells District does not have any on-street parking charges, but runs a successful CPE scheme funded by permits and fines – something that could be replicated in Rother.”

Rother is currently exploring whether to introduce CPE across the district, but a decision is not expected on the matter for some time.

Cllr Dixon said: “The repeated message that both Kathryn (Field) and myself have been saying is that doing nothing is not an option.

“Rother, ESCC, and Sussex Police must get together and sort something out so that the streets of Battle are safer.

“The petition has been well-received in Battle and the residents and businesses want action – and fast.

“The mood of the Parish Assembly this year was one of frustration that still nothing is being done by anyone – apart from us – and the continued passing of responsibilities between authorities and the police and back is not acceptable.”