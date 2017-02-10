Petition to slow down motorists in Etchingham

Parents presented a petition for traffic calming measures in Etchingham high street to the council after a fatal accident last year and motorists caught doing twice the speed limit.

Calls for the measures came after Emma Beeney was killed by a generator that fell off the back of a lorry while walking with her husband, who also sustained serious injuries, on High Street, Etchingham, in August 2016.

L-R:�Cllr John Barnes MBE, Alicja Clarke, Cllr�Michael Ensor, Chairman of East Sussex County Council, Lizzie Lawrence, Anna Campbell SUS-170902-093904001

The petition, signed by nearly half of the village’s population, was presented to East Sussex County Council chairman Michael Ensor on Tuesday (February 7).

Lizzie Lawrence was one of the school parents present to formally hand in the petition.

“So many different people of so many different demographics have been supporting it,” she said.

“We are shielding our kids from the roads. You always think the countryside is going to be peaceful but it is not at all, it is just not safe.”

The idea for a petition started with a group of parents who wanted to highlight the safety risks for vulnerable residents, especially school children, due to the high volume of traffic passing through the village.

They formed the Etchingham Traffic Focus Group and after consultations with the parish council and the speedwatch team, the group started the petition.

Vehicles were recorded regularly travelling at 50mph and as fast as 63mph, despite the speed limit being 30mph.

The campaign called for a range of traffic calming measures to be explored by East Sussex Highways Agency, including the introduction of a reduced speed limit, a flashing 30mph sign closer to the school, a pedestrian crossing on the high street and the installation of a speed camera.

Cllr John Barnes MBE said: “This campaign has our full support and approval. The current traffic calming precautions in Etchingham have clearly proved inadequate.”

A county council spokesman said: “Officers will look at the detail of the petition before producing a full report which will be presented to the lead member for community services.

“Any decision will be made by the lead member and will be subject to available funding.”

