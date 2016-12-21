Pett older people’s group given police donation

A charity providing social interaction for isolated elderly people in Pett was given a donation by the police.

Pett Older People’s Project (POPP) was handed a cheque for £475 by Sergeant Dave Townsend to resounding applause on Tuesday, December 13.

Sgt Townsend, part of the neighbourhood police team, then mingled with the members giving them advice on scams and security in their homes.

The donation comes from the Police Property Act Fund, made up of monies received from property confiscated by order of the court and then sold.

