Pictures: Battel Bonfire Boyes 10K

Scores of runners took to the streets of Battle and the surrounding area for the bbb10k yesterday (Sunday) morning.

Held in overcast and fairly breezy conditions, the popular annual event started in the centre of Battle before heading out along Powdermill Lane and then back to the centre of Battle for the finish via North Trade Road.

Battle ready for BBB 10K race

