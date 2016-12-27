PICTURES: Boxing Day hunt in Battle

Hundreds of people turned out to watch the spectacle of the Boxing Day Hunt gathering in Battle.

Huntsmen and women on horseback, from the East Sussex and Romney Marsh Hunt, wearing traditional ‘pinks’, processed down the High Street and gathered in front of Battle Abbey before setting off into the surrounding countryside.

