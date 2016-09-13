PICTURES: Hospice Riding Club's annual horse and dog show

The Hospice Riding Club enjoyed perfect weather for its annual horse and dog event at Catsfield on Sunday.

Organiser Barbara Eason said: “The event was opened by Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers who toured the ground with St Michaels Hospice volunteers who were helping at the event.

“The car parks were over flowing with trailers horse boxes and spectators cars. “The arenas were full of beautifully turned out horses and ponies and the dog arena was packed.

“The Club has been running for nine years and each annual show gains in popularity and entries both for horses and dogs. “The final amount raised has yet to be calculated but is thought to be over £5,000

“There was a good selection of stalls and catering vans and on site in attendance first aid ,a vet and farrier. “The event is sponsored by many businesses local and otherwise.

“In addition there are many individual sponsors that all give generously to the hospice club. “Without these sponsors the club would struggle to put on this annual show. The club would like to thank all our sponsors for their support this year and in past years.

“A list of our sponsors can be found on the Club’s web site. “The show is put on by a small group of dedicated committee members with strong support from friends, family and Facebook followers. “The club welcomes any new members and any volunteers for the many events held for the hospice during the year. “Please visit our group face book page for further details.”

http://www.stmichaelshospiceridingclub.org.uk/index.html https://www.facebook.com/groups/116375068390463/

