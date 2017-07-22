PICTURES: Rye's Festival of the Sea

The inaugural Festival of the Sea kicked off in Rye this morning.

The new event is an amalgamation of two much-loved festivals previously lost to the town – the Raft Race and Maritime Festival. Proceedings got underway at 11am (July 22) with the Raft Race, started by VIPs including the mayor, Amber Rudd, and the Sea Queen of Rye. The raft race was won by Skinners of Rye. All of these photos and more will be appearing on our Rye and Battle Facebook page on Monday morning.