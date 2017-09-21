Plans for new homes in Battle given go-ahead

Developers’ proposals to build up to 63 new homes on a field in Battle have been given the go-ahead by Rother District Council.

Catesby Estates Limited applied to the authority for permission to build the houses on land at Tollgates.

But the council received a petition from objectors, signed by more than 120 people.

More than 60 separate letters of objection were also received.

Councillors of the council’s planning committee gave the go-ahead for the scheme at a meeting last Thursday (September 14).

Planning officers at Rother recommended the proposals be given approval.

Those against the proposed development said the road was narrow and would not cope with extra traffic, and there would be greater volumes of traffic on North Trade Road and the High Street.

Objectors also said the development would have an adverse impact on the area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), valuable green space would be lost and that other more suitable land in Battle had been allocated for development.

Others fear construction work would generate significant noise, dust and dirt and that existing infrastructure would not cope and schools, doctors and dentists in the area were already at capacity.

A report by planning officers, which was presented at last Thursday’s meeting, said: “The site lies outside of the current development boundary and is within the High Weald AONB.

“However, it is recognised within the Core Strategy that in order for the district to meet its housing requirement over the plan period that development boundaries will need to be reviewed and that certain towns and villages, including Battle, will need to accommodate some of that housing growth. The net identified requirement for the town is 475 to 500 dwellings.

“The development would offer a number of potential benefits. In terms of the social dimension of sustainable development, it would increase the supply and choice of housing by 63 units, including 22 affordable homes on site plus a contribution to support further affordable provision.

“The development would also contribute towards economic growth during the construction phase including in terms of employment and potentially an increase in local spending.”