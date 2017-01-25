Plans for ‘underground’ house in Battle

Plans to build an ‘underground’ house in Battle are back on the table after the council previously refused planning permission for the development.

Rother District Council had turned down planning permission for an earth sheltered (underground) house on land north of numbers 17-19 Virgins Lane.

The developers appealed to the Planning Inspectorate, but in February 2016 the appeal was dismissed, stating that the development would cause ‘significant harm to the character and appearance of the area’ and would not conserve the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

However those behind the scheme have decided to submit revised plans to Rother following the council’s decision to approve a controversial housing development last summer.

In June, Rother approved plans to build up to 50 homes on Lilybank Farm in Battle - outside the built up development boundary and within the AONB.

The underground house would be inside the built up area boundary.

The Virgins Lane developer argues: “It cannot be the case that the siting of an underground house on land within the built up area boundary would have any greater impact upon the High Weald AONB and urban setting of this part of Battle compared to a much more significant housing development of around 50 houses permitted nearby and on land outside the built up area boundary.”

The two bedroom underground house has been designed to take into account the sloping nature of the land, with only the east facing elevation exposed.

The house would have a sedum covered, green roof.

No objections have been lodged to date.

Rother District Council will make a decision on the plans at a later date.

