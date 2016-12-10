Players set to turn out for memorial match

Former team-mates of the late Richard ‘Dickie’ Anderson are coming together for a football match in his memory.

The match will take place at The Polegrove tomorrow (Sunday) with a 1pm kick-off.

Players set to turn out include Ray Bage, Darren Witham, Peter Heritage, Lee Martin, Chris Storrs, Matthew James, Harry Overfield, Marc Ransom, Craig Ottley, Adam Taylor, Lee Scotcher, David Browning, Linton Rogers, Jake Daniels, Craig Harris, George Aston, Brad Freeman, Owen Ball, Steve Mote, Ben White, Mark Freeman, Arron Scrace, Chris Sanderson, Asher Collins, Shaun Hoad and Dan Gilkes. The two teams will be managed by Mark Simpson and Tony Carroll.

Those who play will be asked for a £10 donation, which will include a matchday t-shirt as a memento of the day. All money raised will go towards a memorial bench at The Polegrove, along with local charities 1066 Specials and Triple 21.

As well as the game, there will be a giant raffle, half time penalty shoot-out competition for children, lots of food, plus a fully stocked bar. For more information, see the Dickie’s Memorial Match page on Facebook.

Dickie played for many local teams in his successful career, including Bexhill Town, Bexhill United, Bexhill AAC, Little Common, Ninfield United and Sidley United.

He died while on holiday in Spain in early October aged 43.

