Police appeal over missing woman

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a missing 58-year-old woman who may be in Sussex.

Surrey Police say that Carol Davies, from Englefield Green in Egham, was last seen by her family early yesterday morning (Thursday February 2) at her home address.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare as it is out of character for her to be away from home for this length of time without making contact with her family.

Carol is a white woman around 5ft 6in tall and of a slim build.

She has short red hair in a bob and she wears glasses. She is believed to be wearing an oversized grey sweater and grey trousers.

Carol is believed to be driving a black Audi with the reg RF62 DXV and she may be in the Sussex area.

If you have seen Carol or have any information on her whereabouts please call Surrey Police as a matter of urgency quoting, 45170011212.