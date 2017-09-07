Police concerned for missing Winchelsea man

Police are searching for Jason Cumber, who has been missing from Winchelsea since August 30.

The 47-year-old is described as white, about 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with short wavy brown hair.

He wears glasses, and was last seen wearing clothing including tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who has any information about Jason’s whereabouts is asked to report it online quoting serial 559 of 06/09.

