Police investigating burglary at house in Peasmarsh

Police are investigating a burglary at a rural property in Peasmarsh.

Sometime between Monday, May 22, and the following day the house in School Lane was broken into.

Police say 24 bottles of French claret wine and approximately six Corgi die-cast model cars were stolen.

A group of youths were seen walking in the area around the time of the incident and officers would like to speak to them or anyone else who could assist in their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101, quoting serial 1766 of 23/05.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org