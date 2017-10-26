Police seek man after Camber pub attack

Police have released a CCTV image of a man thought to be connected to an attack in a Camber pub.

Police say the victim, a 36-year-old man from Ashford, was drinking in the Camber Castle Pub on Lydd Road at around 6pm on Sunday (October 1) when the attack took place.

He was repeatedly punched by another man, causing him to suffer fractured ribs and a fractured eye socket, police said.

The suspect is described as being a white, in his 30s, of medium build and having short cropped hair, which was balding at the front and top. He was wearing light coloured trousers, a white shirt and a tank top sweater. He stated that he lived in Croydon and was staying with parents in the Camber area. The man from the CCTV could be the suspect, police say.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of this person should contact police online quoting serial 943 of 01/10.