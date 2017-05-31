Police seeking man after Rye theft

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with a theft in Rye.

Sussex Police has released the CCTV image of a man after it says a bag was snatched from a woman in her 50s in Station Approach at around 9.30am on Saturday (May 27).

Despite the grainy image, police say it is hoped the man’s distinctive clothing may help people to recognise him.

He is described as white, 6ft tall and of athletic build, and dressed in a dark grey ‘sports fleece’ with grey shorts.

Police say information is welcome, and details can be reported at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal quoting serial 396 of 27/05.

Alternatively, witnesses can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.