Police still awaiting test results a month after fatal crash

Police say they are still awaiting the results of a test to determine whether a motorist involved in a fatal crash in Battle a month ago had been drink driving.

Debbie Masters, 37, of Coronation Gardens, Battle, sustained critical injuries after a car collided with her and her family in Upper Lake on March 19.

She later died in hospital.

At the time, Sussex Police said officers examining the circumstances of the crash were investigating reports that the 34-year-old car driver may have been under the influence of alcohol when it occurred.

But as of today (April 25) blood test results “are still awaited”, according to a spokesperson for the force, and investigations are continuing.

The woman driver and the three children who were walking with Mrs Masters and her partner, including an infant in a pram, sustained shock and minor injuries and were treated at the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards.

The father of the children suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, but was later discharged.

