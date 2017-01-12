Amber Rudd’s conference speech ‘not a hate crime’

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd’s speech to the Conservative Party Conference was ‘not a hate crime’, according to her office.

In her speech last October, the Home Secretary promised to get immigration ‘under control’, promising to tighten restrictions on student and work visas.

According to national reports a complaint was made to West Midlands Police claiming Mrs Rudd had used ‘hate speech’ when addressing the conference in Birmingham.

While the complaint has not been formally investigated, it has to be formally recorded as a ‘non-crime hate incident’ in accordance with national policy guidelines.

A spokesman for Amber Rudd’s office said: “This was not a hate crime.

“The Home Secretary has been crystal clear that hatred has absolutely no place in a Britain that works for everyone.

“She’s made countering hate one of her key priorities, indeed one of the first public interventions she made was to launch the Hate Crime Action Plan.”

