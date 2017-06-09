BREAKING NEWS: Huw Merriman holds on to Bexhill and Battle seat

Huw Merriman has cruised to a landslide victory in the general election to keep hold of the Bexhill and Battle seat.

The Conservative candidate secured 36,854 votes – 22,165 ahead of second-placed candidate Christine Bayliss with 14,689 votes.

The Labour candidate’s result was a vast improvement on 2015, when the party secured 7,797 votes with candidate Michelle Thew.

Mr Merriman increased his votes by 6,609 and increased his majority from 20,075 votes to 22,165 votes.

FULL RESULTS:

Huw Merriman (CON): 36,854

Christine Bayliss (LAB): 14,689

Joel Kemp (LIB DEM): 4,485

Geoffrey Bastin (UKIP): 2,006

Jonathan Kent (GREEN); 1,438

More to follow.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.