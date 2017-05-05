BREAKING NEWS: Tories gain majority on county council, UKIP faces wipeout

The Conservatives have gained an overall majority of East Sussex County Council wiping out UKIP in the process.

Prior to the elections the Tories had 21 seats out of 49 and ran a minority administration at County Hall in Lewes.

But after a boundary review the council size was increased to 50, meaning the Tories’ magic number to reach was 26.

The party has already taken seats from Labour in Hastings, and UKIP in Wealden, Lewes, and Bexhill.

Even before all results have been announced the Tories have gained 27 seats and look to add to that number in the next hour or two.

New Tory councillors include:

Simon Elford in Bexhill South

Bob Bowdler in Hailsham Market

Gerard Fox in Hailsham New Town

Tom Liddiard in Pevensey and Stone Cross.

Nigel Enever in Peacehaven.

Andy Smith in Telscombe

Laurie Loe in Hastings- Baird and Ore

Matthew Beaver in Hastings- Maze Hill & West St Leonards.

Martin Clarke in Hastings - St Helens & Silverhill.

More to follow.