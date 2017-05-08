GENERAL ELECTION: Bexhill and Battle Labour candidate selected

A Bexhill campaigner has been selected by Labour to fight next month’s general election.

Christine Bayliss was a Rother district councillor in the 1990s and has been at the forefront of the Democracy4Bexhill campaign, which is encouraging people to join the debate about how the town should be governed.

She is also the trustee of the Aurora Academies Trust - a multi-academy trust based in Bexhill as well as a trustee of Mnarani Aid, a charity that raises money for children with special educational needs in Kenya.

She has worked for the Department for Education and commuted to London from Battle for 15 years.

Since 2015 she has run her own consultancy business in Bexhill.

Conservative Huw Merriman, who was first elected for Bexhill and Battle in 2015, is defending a majority of more than 20,000 votes.

Ms Bayliss said: “Bexhill and Battle is my home. It’s where I live and work and I am proud to be Labour’s candidate for June’s general election. This Tory government has overseen the biggest cuts to our public services in a generation.

“We have seen cuts to social care which in turn are putting a strain on the NHS, school budgets are being cut while at the same time Tories want to waste money on expanding grammar schools, police officers and PCSO numbers are being reduced at the same time as we have seen a rise in crime and local transport is a mess. It just doesn’t have to be like this.

“People here in Bexhill and Battle need a local representative that will put them first. It’s time for the voters of Bexhill and Battle to take back control and elect a representative that will listen and work with them to make their voices heard.

“It’s a choice between a Labour Party that will stand up for the people of Bexhill and Battle or a Conservative Party that only looks after the privileged few.”

Conor Hill, chair of the Bexhill and Battle Labour Party, added: “As someone who lives in the constituency, I know that if elected on the 8th June, Christine will put this area first and will be a committed and local MP – that’s what Bexhill and Battle deserves. Christine is a committed local campaigner, with outstanding experience in many different jobs, including being self-employed running her own consultancy business, which means that she understands first-hand the struggles of working people.”

