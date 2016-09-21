Hastings Lib Dems attend party conference in Brighton

Hastings and Rye Liberal Democrats have been attending their party’s autumn conference ‎in Brighton this week in the wake of local government by-election victories across the country.

Policy discussions have centred on the party’s determination to give the country a further say on the terms of the proposed Brexit deal, as well as to opposing Govermnet plans to re-introduce grammar schools.

There has also been a push from leading Lib Dems in the South East to raise the plight of commuters suffering at the hands of Southern Rail.

Nick Perry, Hastings and Rye Liberal Democrat chair, said: “I have been very encouraged to attend this conference with a number of our new members and with a growing realisation that there is a real and important job for us to do in the centre ground of politics. Particularly given what is happening in the other parties.

“The country absolutely needs a decent opposition to Mrs May’s government. Local Liberal Democrats are ready and willing to play their part.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.