How the constituency boundary changes could affect you

The Bexhill and Battle and Wealden parliamentary constituencies are set to be changed as part of revised proposals set out by the Boundary Commission for England.

Parliament has specified that the commission’s 2018 Review must cut the number of constituencies in the UK from 650 to 600.

Every new constituency must have roughly the same number of electors – no fewer than 71,031 and no more than 78,507.

During the 2017 election, 80,236 people were entitled to vote in Wealden and 78,796 people in Bexhill and Battle.

According to the 2018 Review, both constituencies require a reduction in their number of electors.

As a result, the revised southern boundary of the Wealden parliamentary constituency runs through Ashdown Forest and excludes Uckfield.

The revised northern boundary has been shifted north to include Royal Tunbridge Wells.

To accommodate the changes, Hailsham and Uckfield will now form part of the Lewes constituency which had only 69,481 people entitled to vote in the 2017 election.

The proposed boundary surrounding the Bexhill and Battle constituency has remained largely the same but Etchingham and Ticehurst have been cut out of the northern end.

The western boundary of the constituency has been extended to include Horam.

The Hastings and Rye constituency boundaries are set to remain unchanged as the 75,095 people entitled to vote in the 2017 election fits within the quota suggested in the 2018 Review.

After publishing the revised proposals on Tuesday, the Boundary Commission for England said: “The Parliamentary Boundary Commissions are required to review and recommend where the boundaries of new constituencies should be.

“After considering in detail all the evidence put forward by responses in both the initial and secondary consultation, and determining what revisions accordingly need to be made to our initial proposals, we are conducting a final public consultation on these revised proposals between October 17 and December 11, 2017.

“Responses to this will inform our decisions on whether any last adjustments need to be made before we submit our final recommendations in September 2018.”

For more information on the revised proposals across the UK, as well as how the changes affect you, visit www.bce2018.org.uk/node/.