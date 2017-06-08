Is Home Secretary in danger of losing Hastings and Rye seat?

If exit polls are correct Home Secretary Amber Rudd could be in danger of being unseated by Labour in Hastings and Rye.

As a member of Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet, Ms Rudd is Sussex’s highest profile politician.

She appeared on the BBC leaders’ election debate in place of Mrs May and is being touted as a future Chancellor if the Tories hold on to power.

Labour’s candidate Peter Chowney, who is also leader of Hastings Borough Council, is looking to overturn a majority of 4,796 votes from 2015.

If the exit poll is true the Conservatives would be 12 seats short of an overall majority, on 314, with 266 for Labour, 34 for the SNP, and 14 for the Lib Dems.