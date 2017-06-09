PETER CHOWNEY: “It’s been a really good campaign”

Labour’s Parliamentary candidate Peter Chowney says it’s been ‘a really good campaign’ as he awaits the results of this year’s general election.

Mr Chowney, who is also leader of Hastings Borough Council, is looking to overturn a majority of 4,796 votes from 2015, when Amber Rudd was elected as MP for Hastings and Rye.

Mr Chowney said: “Everyone seems to be saying the result could be close.

“It’s been a really good campaign and I’ve seen lots of enthusiasm. A lot of young people have been involved and it has made a difference, since 2,000 turned up to help.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen that kind of enthusiasm among young people since I joined the Labour Party in 1980.”

