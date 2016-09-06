Rail replacement buses to run between Hastings and Bexhill during Southern strike

Rail replacement bus services will run between Hastings and Bexhill stations during this week’s Southern rail strike after pressure from the area’s two MPs.

The RMT union have been locked in a bitter dispute with Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) for months over its plans to change the role of conductors to on-board supervisors.

The union has already held four walkouts since April, and during the last strike no Southern trains or replacement buses ran to or from Hastings and Bexhill.

After pressure from Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman and Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd, Southern have decided to put on buses during the 48-hour strike due to start tomorrow (Wednesday September 7).

A joint statement from the two MPs said: “Southern has confirmed today that it will provide a rail replacement bus service between Bexhill Station, St. Leonards Warrior Square and Hastings Station.

“These buses will operate every 30 minutes throughout the day starting early enough to meet the first and late enough to meet the last of the Southeastern service trains between Charing Cross and Hastings. “During the morning and afternoon peak periods (05.30 to 10.30 and 15.30 to 20.00) the frequency will increase to every 15 minutes to cover for schools, peak road traffic and passenger demand.

“In addition, Southern confirmed that the peak hours bus replacement service which operated between Hastings and Ashford during the last strike will run over these two days.

“It has not been possible for Southern to provide a more geographically extensive rail replacement service.”

