RESULT: Amber Rudd holds on to Hastings and Rye

Amber Rudd holds on to Hastings and Rye

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd re-elected

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd re-elected

Conservative Home Secretary Amber Rudd has been re-elected in Hastings and Rye beating off the Labour challenge.

Reports suggested she was in danger of losing her seat as exit polls predicted a hung Parliament with the Tories actually losing seats.