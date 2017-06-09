RESULT: Amber Rudd holds on to Hastings and Rye

Conservative Home Secretary Amber Rudd has been re-elected in Hastings and Rye beating off the Labour challenge.
Reports suggested she was in danger of losing her seat as exit polls predicted a hung Parliament with the Tories actually losing seats.
Conservative Home Secretary Amber Rudd has been re-elected in Hastings and Rye beating off the Labour challenge.
Reports suggested she was in danger of losing her seat as exit polls predicted a hung Parliament with the Tories actually losing seats.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Rye and Battle Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.