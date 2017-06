Conservative Home Secretary Amber Rudd has been re-elected in Hastings and Rye narrowly beating off the Labour challenge.

Reports suggested she was in danger of losing her seat as exit polls predicted a hung Parliament with the Tories actually losing seats.

Results:

Peter Chowney, Labour 25,382

Amber Rudd, Conservatives 25,668

Nick Perry, Lib Dems 1,885

Michael Phillips, UKIP 1,479

Nicholas Wilson, Independent 412

More to follow.