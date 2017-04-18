Theresa May calls snap general election

Sussex voters are set to head to the polls in June as Prime Minister Theresa May has announced a snap general election.

The Conservatives under David Cameron won a narrow majority in the House of Commons back in 2015, with the SNP making massive gains in Scotland, while the Lib Dems losing all but eight of their MPs.

In Sussex the Tories comfortably held on to all their seats, apart from Hove, snatching both Lewes and Eastbourne from the Liberal Democrats.

Caroline Lucas is the only Green MP, having represented Brighton Pavilion since 2010, while Labour’s Peter Kyle represents Hove.

Outside the steps of Number 10 Downing Street this morning, Mrs May said: “Britain is leaving the European Union and there can be no turning back, and as we look to the future the Government has the right plan for negotiating our new relationship with Europe.”

She accused the other parties of ‘game playing’ and argued that ‘division in Westminster will put at risk our ability to make a success of Brexit’.

Mrs May said: “We need a general election and we need it now.”

In a statement, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “I welcome the Prime Minister’s decision to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first.

Labour will be offering the country an effective alternative to a government that has failed to rebuild the economy, delivered falling living standards and damaging cuts to our schools and NHS.

“In the last couple of weeks, Labour has set out policies that offer a clear and credible choice for the country. We look forward to showing how Labour will stand up for the people of Britain.”

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: “This election is your chance to change the direction of our country.

“If you want to avoid a disastrous Hard Brexit. If you want to keep Britain in the Single Market. If you want a Britain that is open, tolerant and united, this is your chance.

“Only the Liberal Democrats can prevent a Conservative majority.”

Keith Taylor, a Green Party MEP for the South East, said: “Let’s be clear, this election will be a referendum on Brexit and the best opportunity we have of stopping the Britain committing an act of great self-harm. As Greens, we will be campaigning on a proudly, loudly pro-European platform.”

The election is set to take place on Thursday June 8.

More to follow.

What do you think? Comment below or email the newsdesk.

To register to vote click here.

