VIDEO: Re-elected MP ‘privileged’ to represent Bexhill and Battle again

Newly re-elected Huw Merriman has paid tribute to his political rivals and said he feels ‘privileged’ to once again represent the Bexhill and Battle constituency.

Speaking as the result was declared at the De La Warr Pavilion in the early hours of this morning (Friday, June 9), Mr Merriman said: “Can I thank all of the candidates for making this an election here locally where we talked about the policies, rather than personalities.

SUS-170806-165029001

“I have got so much respect for you Joel (Kemp), Geoffrey (Bastin), Christine (Bayliss) and Jonathan (Kent).

“You will remember we agreed that whoever won this would be buying the first round of drinks in the bar in Parliament so that falls on me to invite you all up for a drink.

“And I think you have done an amazing job at making this a great contest and I believe one of the spoilt ballot papers had a vote for all five of us, so they took us literally at our word that we work together as a team.”

He added: “I also want to thank all my amazing Conservative team and activists who have given me so much support, propped me up when I needed propping up and just been a tower of strength.

“I’m totally grateful to you all.

“Being the MP for the last two years here in Bexhill and Battle constituency has been the most amazing privilege for me and one that I cherish every day and I’m excited about representing all of the great constituents here in this beautiful constituency for years to come.

“I will pledge absolutely to make sure that all those who voted for me are given a reason why their lives and I hope, the challenges they have will be safe in my hands, but also those who did not feel willing to trust me, I want to work even harder for them to show that I can do a job for them as well.

“I love this job, it’s the most amazing privilege and I hope that I can repay the trust and faith that everyone has placed in me.

“Thank you very much.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.