Post Office set to move premises

The current Post Office in Rye is set to move to an alternative location in the town next month.

The existing Post Office, located in Unit 2 Crownfields, in Station Approach, will move to Jempsons supermarket, in Station Approach, Rye, on Saturday, November 25, at 1pm.

The current Post Office will close on Wednesday, November 22, at 5.30pm.

During that transfer period, alternative branches include the Iden Post Office, in Church Lane, Rye; Winchelsea Beach Post Office, in Sea Road, Winchelsea Beach; and Ore Post Office, in Old London Road, Ore.

The new Rye Post Office will have three serving positions – a mixture of two open-plan counters and one screened position.

Customers in Rye will benefit from opening hours being extended by 42 hours a week, including Saturday afternoons.

The branch will open significantly earlier and will close much later each day with new opening hours of Monday to Saturday 6am to 10pm making it more convenient for customers to visit.

The supermarket has been extended to accommodate the Post Office and the whole retail premises has been refurbished to provide a modern fresh environment for customers.

Suzanne Richardson, regional network manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”