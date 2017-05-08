Poster from 1930s featuring Rye marshes up for auction in New York

A poster from the 1930s depicting the Rye Marshes will be up for auction in New York later this month.

Swann Auction Galleries is holding an event on May 25, highlighting the strength of early 20th century British poster design.

It will feature artists like Paul Nash and Edward McKnight Kauffer, who is seen as the leading light of poster design, especially for London Underground.

Known for his work from both world wars, as well as his Surrealist art, Paul Nash was one of the main artists involved in the advertising campaigns for Shell oil in the 1920s and 1930s, masterminded by John Betjeman and his boss in the Shell PR department, Jack Beddington.

Swann is offering the poster, Everywhere You Go/You Can Be Sure of Shell/The Rye Marshes, from 1932, depicting Nash’s landscape around Rye.

It is estimated at $1,500 to $2,000.

The sale also offers a range of other posters from the series, including McKnight Kauffer’s To Visit Britain’s Landmarks/You Can Be Sure of Shell/Dinton Abbey, from 1936, guided at $700 to $1,000.

McKnight Kauffer also designed a poster for London Transport for the Special Areas Exhibition/Charing Cross Station of 1936, set up to draw attention to areas of industrial decline and what the government was doing about the problem.

The London Transport Museum retains a copy of this poster in its archive. Another example will appear in this sale with an estimate of $1,500 to $2,000.

For more details of the sale, including registering to bid online, visit www.swanngalleries.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.