Property owners presented with prestigious awards

Two property owners have received the VisitEngland ROSE award for excellent customer-focused approach to their tourism business.

Malcolm Ede, owner of Ebb-n-Flow, in Winchelsea Beach, and Cynthia Sinden, owner of Swallow’s Barn, in Ashburnham, were presented with the Recognition Of Service Excellence (ROSE) accreditation for going the ‘extra mile’ and offering excellent customer service to guests staying at their self-catering holiday let business.

Ebb-n-Flow, in Winchelsea Beach, near Rye

The awards take into consideration a variety of factors, including online customer reviews as well as additional facilities and services offered to make customer stays extra special.

Area manager for cottages.com Elliot Bilsland said: “We’re beyond thrilled that not just one, but two cottages.com properties in the Sussex area have received this prestigious accolade.

“With only 100 businesses across the country recognised each year, it is a real testament to the hard work and commitment of our owners that they are among those receiving the award.

“The passion and pride they take in offering guests a unique home from home experience is reflected in the high scores they consistently receive on our independent Reevoo rating system and the owners of both properties are great ambassadors for our brand.

“Congratulations to both property owners on such a great achievement.”

Ebb-n-Flow was rewarded for its ‘thoughtfully renovated, detached holiday cottage’ which was ideally situated overlooking Rye Nature Reserve, and was the perfect base for those looking to reconnect with nature.

Swallow’s Barn was recognised for its ‘beautiful barn conversion, boasting stunning features’ including a wood-burning stove and fully furnished private decking area.

Nominations for the award are triggered following the annual VisitEngland quality assessment visit and observations made by the assessor are considered by a judging panel.