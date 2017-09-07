Proposal to build new houses on field outside Battle

Developers have submitted proposals to build up to 63 new homes on a field in Battle.

Catesby Estates Limited has applied to Rother District Council for permission to build the houses on land at Tollgates.

But the council has received a petition from objectors, signed by more than 120 people.

More than 60 separate letters of objection have also been received.

Those against the scheme say the road is narrow and would not cope with extra traffic, and there would be greater volumes of traffic on North Trade Road and the High Street.

Objectors also said the development would have an adverse impact on the area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), valuable green space would be lost and that other more suitable land in Battle has been allocated for development.

Others fear construction work would generate significant noise, dust and dirt and that existing infrastructure would not cope and schools, doctors and dentists in the area were already at capacity.

However, planning officers at Rother are recommending the proposals be given approval.

The scheme will be discussed at the council’s planning meeting next Thursday (September 14).

