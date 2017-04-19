Public invited to have their say over major development

Members of the public are being invited to have their say over a major village housing development.

Developers have submitted a planning application to build 98 new homes on the Hodson’s Mill site, Northbridge Street, Robertsbridge, which has stood empty for a number of years.

The scheme will include a mixture of houses, flats and retirement flats, ranging from one bedroom to five bedrooms.

The development will also include 262 car parking spaces and 197 spaces for bicycles, open amenity space, access, and restoration works to the Grade II Listed Mill Building and Oast House.

A prominent new commercial unit, Wealden Hall House, has also been included in the scheme, with the aim of providing ‘modern and flexible accommodation for a local business’.

Those behind the Hodson’s Mill development hope that the inclusion of office space, plus a possible restaurant or cafe on the site, will help to create an extra 80 jobs.

The planning application has been submitted to Rother District Council, with the council’s planning committee to make a decision at a later date.

In January 2016, two hundred people piled into Robertsbridge Hall to see the initial plans for the redevelopment of the Hodson’s Mill site.

One thousand flyers were distributed to local residents ahead of the consultation event and the developer’s vision for the site has also been presented via a comprehensive website, complete with a number of artist’s impressions.

To find out more about the plans, visit www.hodsonsmill.co.uk or follow @hodsonsmill on Twitter for the latest developments.

To view the plans in full, or to submit your comment, visit the Rother District Council website at http://planweb01.rother.gov.uk/OcellaWeb/planningSearch and search planning application number RR/2017/382/P.

